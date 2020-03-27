Covid 19: Muslim Association halts activities

Kindly Share This Story:

In line with the position of Islam on the avoidance of danger to healthy living, and the global concern on the spread of Coronavirus (COVID 19), the Muslim Association of Nigeria, MAN, has suspended all national and branch activities and directed its members in all parts of the country to take pro-active measures against the deadly disease.

In a press statement signed by Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikutu and Alhaja Nurat Adebayo, National President and Publicity Secretary respectively, the group said the directive became necessary in line with the position of Islam against the spread of disease and also complying with the directives of some State governments.

According to the release by MAN, “Suspension of all National and Branch meetings in which more than 50 people shall congregate; Suspension of Asalatu sessions, Jumuah prayers and other activities warranting the congregation of more than 50 people.This is also in line with the directives from some State Governments.

MAN also urged members to scale up hygiene and disease preventive measures in all the schools being operated by the association which were closed last weekend.

It also noted that its members across Nigeria and beyond would continue to identify with Nigeria, as a country, and people of other faiths, by praying for Allah’s intervention for a speedy end to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: