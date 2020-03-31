COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: Citizens groan, beg for palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

•Buhari can’t lockdown Lagos and Ogun without palliatives, Ikokwu, others

•Transport companies suspend operations

By Clifford Ndujihe, Theodore Opara & Hamed Shobiye

LAGOS — IT was lamentations galore, yesterday, as citizens braced up for the lock-down of Lagos, Ogun and Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja as announced by President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast on Sunday evening to tackle the raging COVID-19 pandemic. No fewer than 13 states are currently observing one form of restriction or the other and many markets have been closed.

Indeed, as citizens struggled to make last-minute purchases before the 11pm lock-down deadline, there were huge queues on many ATM points in Lagos, yesterday, which could quicken the spread of the Coronavirus and make nonsense of the social distancing preventive measure.

Meanwhile, in response to clarion call to fight COVID-19 pandemic, major transport companies across the country have suspended operations. Also, some citizens, who were stranded at various borders in Onitsha, Asaba, and Agbor recounted their woes and prayed for a quick end to the COVID-19 scourge.

We did a journey of 7 hours in 30 hours

Mr. Chukwuma Okaro, who was stranded at Onitsha, Asaba and Agbor for over 14 hours said: ”I thank God for surviving the ordeal. I got to Ontisha at 9 am on Sunday and we were delayed till 5.30 pm before we were allowed to pass. We were also stopped at Agbor and delayed till 5am, yesterday. We managed to get to Lagos at 12 noon. So, a journey of seven hours took over 30 hours.”

Buhari can’t lock-down Lagos and Ogun without palliatives

Second Republic politician and lawyer, Chief Guy Ikokwu, picked holes in the lock-down of Lagos and Ogun states without provisions for the citizenry.

His words: ”General Buhari cannot just lock down Lagos and Ogun without the necessary palliatives, funding or food wise in a secure situation. He is dealing with human beings and not animals. They should also put on their caps instead of face masks as the virus does not segregate or discriminate or avoid prestigious locations. We must have existential and strategic equations as a fair remedy for all.

”I am concerned about further two weeks lock-down of Lagos and Ogun states without real Federal Government palliatives while threats of insecurity persist.

”Now, Boko Haram has threatened to attack the South-East. We must remain vigilant and not take things for granted. We should critically study the ongoing economic and biochemical clashes between the Western and Eastern nations. From the millennial creation of humans and animals it has been wars and bickering everywhere and survival of the fittest in the name of civilisation. Cannibalism is a natural strategy for survival. We have to adumbrate our own survival strategy.”

A host of Vanguard online followers shared similar thoughts.

One of them, Funmilola Adeyale, said: ”Queue at the bank was too long. Prices of everything are almost double. We are in it now.”

In like manner, Irene U Kelvin said: ”I feel for the three states mentioned for lock-down because many are not prepared but God will help us since our president forgot that staying at home without food kills faster than the virus.”

Isaac Sunday tearfully lamented: ”To be frank I’m not even opportuned to stock my little cupboard with food stuffs and now I’m thinking how I’m going to survive this for the said number of days.”

Ndubueze Newton Orji concurred: ”Before the fourteen days you will hear stories. You people in government have got it all wrong for not crediting our accounts before this lockdown. In your mind do you think you are saving us or that you are killing us?”

Also, Ameh Daniel Mathew said: ”Please, I want government to come to my aid to rescue some of my neighbours who are busy begging me since yesterday to help them with food after the pronouncement. Most of my neighbours depend on daily hustle how will they survive this 14 days here in Jikwoyi Abuja?”

To Raphael Maduabum: ”Food prices have sky-rocketed here and personally I have no money. Let the Government at all levels be more responsive and humane to the plight of vulnerable masses of our country.”

Prince Bright Iheanacho described the policy as brainless saying: ”How will you lock-down without providing people with food, how would the people get money to buy food during the lock down?”

Ifeanyi Francis Okaka averred: ”It is not going to be funny frankly speaking because here in Lagos many are not prepared because nothing much to use and stock at home. Things are expensive now and there is no cash. The president should please do something.” Simon Leon said: ”Those people in government are heartless, how can you call for lock-down without providing surviving means for ordinary Nigerians?”

Eguakhide Emmanuel said: ”This will not work! Other countries that gave such successful order; gave her people food and cash.” Ebuka Okorie agreed with Eguakhide. ”Honestly, I am not locking any down. How do you expect a hungry man to lock himself up? No Food, no Money. Items have sky-rocketed.”

To Ola Sunday: ‘ The fact that Lagos state concurred with the president to go on total lock-down will become another pandemonium because of today’s crowd. Almost every mall around my vicinity had been hitherto maintaining the less than 20 population but today were over crowded and this may eventually cause another surge in COVID-19 infection.”

Transport companies suspend operations

In response to clarion call to fight COVID-19 pandemic, major transport companies across the country have suspended operations.

Most of the transport companies visited by Vanguard in Lagos had been shut down before the Federal Government’s directive restricting movement in some states. Most of the companies refused to speak on record. However, they said they would do everything within their power to support the government in the fight against the deadly disease.

A leading transport company, ABC Transport Plc, was the first to respond to government call to suspend operations on Thursday. The company said it had suspended all operations for two weeks, in support of the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Managing Director of the company, Mr Jude Nneji, said the decision was in support of Federal Government’s fight against the spread of the pandemic in Nigeria.”

Nneji said the suspension which will last for 14 days effective Thursday will affect operations nationwide including its movement to other neighbouring West African countries. He said after the 14 days, the company’s management will review the situation to know whether to lift the suspension or extend it.

The statement further said: “As part of our efforts to support the Federal Government’s fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, ABC transport Plc, wishes to announce the suspension of all our operations effective Friday, 2020, for a period of 14 days. This measure has become imperative to protect our esteemed customers and staff from the scourge. The company shall continue to review the situation in line with the federal government policies.”

Also speaking to Vanguard at its Lagos office, a staff of Imo Transport company said that they took the decision to save lives. The staff who would not like his name in print said: “We have suspended operations in support of the government’s decision as nobody would like its passengers to sleep on the highway since all borders have been closed.

At Maza Maza area of Lagos where many transport companies are located, there were no activities as most of the operators have closed their parks. Some of them said that they were not sure if they would commence business even in the next two weeks time.

