COVID 19: Let’s be our brother’s keepers – Okeowo

Kindly Share This Story:

…to feed 100,000

By Adesina Wahab

A frontline property merchant, Sir Olu Okeowo, has called on Nigerians to be their brother’s keepers, as the nation confronts the scourge of Coronavirus disease and its attendant negative impacts on the nation’s economy.

This is just as he is set to complement the efforts of the government in alleviating the suffering of the masses by feeding no fewer than 100,000 people in Lagos State where a lockdown is imminent.

Okeowo, the Founder of Sir Olu Okeowo Foundation, said the current situation demands the support of privileged individuals to lessen the burdens of the citizenry during this critical period.

READ ALSO:

“What we are doing is giving back to the society. We cannot just told our arms and watch as many of our people are ravaged by the Coronavirus scourge and the economic powers of many being eroded. We are therefore launching a Food Bank where 100, 000 people will be given assorted foodstuffs and other items, towards alleviating the biting hunger in the land,” he said.

The distribution venues, according to the Foundation, are on the Lagos Island and Lagos Mainland.

The Foundation further urged residents of the state to call on it, so it could extend the gesture to any identifiable flashpoint of hunger as well as ways of distribution without violating any health standards and regulations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: