Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

As part of getting Nigerians prepared against Coronavirus, COVID-19 which is spreading rapidly across the world, e-commerce platform, Jumia, said it has partnered a health products manufacturer, Reckitt Benckiser, RB to help Africans access hygienic products at the lowest price.

According to Jumia, the partnership will cover eight of the markets where Jumia operates including Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda.

It said the partnership will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand wash at affordable pricing.

Senior Vice President, SVP, Jumia Group, Romain Christodoulou said Jumia will be taking zero percent commission on the products and will reinvest the initial commission into discounts on the consumer price.

He also said Reckitt Benckiser is financing free shipping nationwide on all listed products whereas consumers will be able to access all products from the “Stay Safe” page on Jumia, co-owned with Reckitt Benckiser.

READ ALSO: Ortom donates N50m to victims of Otukpo Main Market fire disaster

Christodoulou said: “At Jumia, our primary concern is the health and well-being of our teammates, consumers, partners and communities. We strive to continue operating so that customers continue to use e-commerce as a safe way to shop in this challenging time. We are proud to work closely with Reckitt Benckiser through the “Stay Safe” campaign, which shares consistent information about COVID-19 and provides access to key hygiene products at the most affordable price possible for our consumers.

“The partnership will also provide critical information around Coronavirus. Reckitt Benckiser has created the Mythbuster website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading. Jumia is creating several awareness campaigns which direct consumers to both the ‘Stay Safe’ page and the ‘Mythbuster’ website,” he explained.

Also, SVP RB Health Africa/ Middle East / Turkey, Bart Meermans, said: “Reckitt Bencksier is delighted to partner with Jumia to ensure that access to the highest quality hygiene and health product is a right, not a privilege. By financing nationwide free shipping in all markets where Jumia operates, from capital cities to more rural areas, Reckitt Benckiser is providing fair access to supply for all consumers, regardless of their location.

In his opinion, the Director-General of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission of Nigeria, FCCPC, Mr Babatunde Irukera, said: “The Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission welcomes the proactive, innovative and socially responsible approach Jumia and Reckitt Benckiser have adopted in addressing potential supply shortages in key hygiene products, ensuring affordability and accessibility, and promoting awareness regarding COVID-19.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: