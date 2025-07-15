Reckitt accelerates health, hygiene startups with N48m boost

By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria’s health and hygiene landscape received a boost recently as Reckitt, a global leader in health, hygiene, and nutrition, recently wrapped up the 2024 edition of its Access Accelerator Programme in Lagos.

The closing ceremony marked a pivotal moment in Reckitt’s ongoing commitment to address critical Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, WASH, alongside Sexual and Reproductive Health, SRH,,challenges across the nation through innovative collaborations.

This year’s programme empowered four promising social enterprises – Geotek, HealthTracka, MN Environmental Services, and Preggify, and each receiving a substantial N12 million in seed funding.

This financial injection is earmarked to scale their vital health and hygiene solutions, which range from providing access to clean water and at-home health tests, to establishing public toilet facilities and enhancing maternal care.

These initiatives collectively aim to foster improved hygiene practices within Nigerian communities.

Beyond the crucial seed funding, the beneficiaries also benefited immensely from tailored mentorship provided by Reckitt’s seasoned professionals.

They also engaged in impact-accelerating bootcamp, expertly delivered by Yunus Social Innovation (YSI), designed specifically to dismantle barriers hindering their business growth.

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah unequivocally reaffirmed the company’s core mission and its steadfast, long-term dedication to fostering locally driven innovation.

“At Reckitt, we take pride in offering products that are simple, safe, and effective; products that improve lives in meaningful, measurable ways,” Shah stated.

He, however, underscored a broader vision: “We also recognise that the true impact goes beyond product delivery. Solving the world’s toughest hygiene challenges, especially in underserved communities, requires scalable, locally driven innovation.”

Shah stressed the stark reality that “reports show that millions of people across Sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to basic hygiene and sanitation services, reinforcing Reckitt’s belief that health begins at home and in our communities, which is why we support local entrepreneurs who have the knowledge, familiarity, and support of the communities they serve.

Because entrepreneurs drive economic growth, job creation and social impact.”

Echoing this global vision, Reckitt’s key partner, Niklas Lange of YSI, lauded the transformative power of local action and collaborative impact.

“Globally, 1 in 2 people still lack access to safe water and sanitation. These are not abstract statistics; they represent real mothers, fathers, and children,” Lange articulated.

He proudly noted the programme’s achievements: “The Access Accelerator has already reached over five hundred thousand people, earned global recognition from the World Economic Forum, and built innovation centers in Nigeria and Indonesia. Huge thanks to Reckitt for their commitment to these issues and I look forward to us doing even more.”

One of the beneficiaries of the 2024 Access Accelerator Programme, Mrs. Jife Williams, Co-Founder, MN Environmental Services, conveyed her profound appreciation, underscoring the vital importance of the initiative. “Our work is driven by concern for public health. Every day, we see the reality, rising rates of open defecation, especially at markets where toilet facilities are near inaccessible. That’s why we started building mobile toilets to serve these communities. Getting support from Reckitt means we can now reach more people, respond faster, and build better systems. We are thankful for this chance, and we hope more organisations will step in and support ideas that improve basic hygiene. Everyone deserves access to clean and safe sanitation,” Williams explained.

They further noted that the Access Accelerator programme is set to integrate into the recently launched Reckitt Catalyst initiative. This new, overarching programme, they said will expand on Reckitt’s ongoing work to accelerate social impact projects worldwide.

In collaboration with its expert partners, Reckitt Catalyst will offer flexible funding, invaluable mentoring, and specialized expertise, enabling innovative businesses to rapidly scale their solutions and tackle pressing hygiene and healthcare challenges.

The ambitious goal is to support up to 200 women and underrepresented social innovators by 2030, extending its reach across more than 15 countries, including strategic focus in Nigeria and Kenya.