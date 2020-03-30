COVID-19: Jigawa govt suspends weekly markets

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jigawa Commissioner for Health, Dr Abba Zakari, on Monday suspended all weekly markets in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

Zakari, who said this while briefing newsmen on COVID-19 in Dutse, added that such markets were suspended in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to him, the suspension is part of the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Zakari said that daily markets would however be allowed to open, adding that weekly markets suspension was necessary since Jigawa had boundaries with states with reported COVID-19 cases.

“As from today (Monday), March 30, all weekly market days are suspended in all the 27 LGAs of Jigawa.

“This is because if one infected person from neighboring states come to any of the weekly markets he can infect many people.

“And because people from the 27 LGAs patronise these markets, there is the possibility for them to contract the virus and take it to their respective villages.

“And it will be a problem to contain it when many people are infected, however, people within the vicinity of the markets can patronise them,” he said.

The commissioner said that the task force had held meeting with the 27 local government chairmen and their secretaries, who are members of COVID-19 implementation committee in their respective councils.

He said that at the meeting, they were sensitised on their expected roles and responsibilities as members of the implementation committee.

“Part of their roles and responsibilities are regulating the number of people during social gatherings like funeral prayers, naming and wedding ceremonies

“Also, they are to enforce and ensure total compliance with the border closure in their respective areas,” he said.

The commissioner said that the task force also met with all health workers in the state, where they discussed how to prevent the spread of the virus.

He said some of the health workers who expressed concern over their safety were assured of maximum protection during this trial period.

Zakari said that the health workers had earlier been trained to manage COVID-19 victims in cases of any reported case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jigawa government had on March 27, closed its borders with Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Yobe, as part of measures to curtail COVID-19 spread.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: