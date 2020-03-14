COVID-19: Health expert calls for concerted effort to tackle the virus

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Ogungbemi Olalekan, a humanitarian health expert, has called for concerted efforts in the fight to tackle coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria.

Dr Olalekan made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Saturday in Lafia, and stressed the need to assist the government in the fight against coronavirus.

The doctor appealed to cooperate bodies to join the crusade in order to tackle the disease headlong.

According to him, the fight against the deadly virus should not be left in the hands of Government alone but should be extended to cooperate bodies.

He said the wealthy individuals and media should also be included because it would go a long way to halt the spread.

Dr Olalekan, also the founder of Moole Charity Foundation and the head of humanitarian health services, advised general public to imbibe the culture of hand washing with soap and water regularly.

He encouraged the general public to always cover their mouths and noses with tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing to avoid the spread of the virus.

Olalekan urged the general public to disregard the myths that say coronavirus patients could not get children or recover, noting that many patients had fully recovered.

He added that the coronavirus had no proven relationship with the reproductive system.

The health expert tasked federal government on the need to put state of the art isolation centres in all zones in the country as minimum standard to combat the disease.

He further said that the areas of immigration into the country should be manned by screening officials and proper data concerning travels should be taken.

Speaking on the symptoms of the virus, Dr Olalekan explained that although the symptoms included cough, high temperature, shortness of breath, it can only be proven with diagnosis.

He said the virus symptoms had similarities with common colds.

Olalekan, however, advised people who might have come in contact with suspected coronavirus patients to surrender for quarantine for 14 days in order to halt the spread of the virus. (NAN)

