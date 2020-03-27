Covid-19: GSS Group donates N2m to Ndi-Anambra

Kindly Share This Story:

A corporate organisation, the General Sites Solition (GSS) Group of Companies has donated the sum of 2 million naira to Ndi Anambra towards the fight against COVID-19 as part of its Coporate Social Responsibility.

The CEO, GSS Group, Chuky Ezenwa while making the donation today in Awka said that the donation is mainly for the people of Anambrs State, and to be distributed through all the local government offices in the State to cushion the effect of the coronavirus induced hard time.

In his statement, he noted; “This is one of the most difficult times for humanity; the scourge COVIC-19 has continued to generate panic and excruciating difficulty globally. The geometric increase in mortality rate of this pandemic globally calls for stringent measures,” says Eze.

READ ALSO:

Commenting further, he said, “Most countries are shutting down following the meteoric devastating pace of this pandemic. Owing to its severity, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on Wednesday, 11th of March 2020 as the new coronavirus, which was unknown to world health officials and has rapidly spread to more people from Asia to the Middle East, Europe, the United States and gradually permeating Africa.

“Currently, we have 65 confirmed cases in Nigeria within a space of 2 weeks. I commend the Federal Government, various state governments, Ministry of Health and most importantly, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their concerted efforts towards fighting this ugly virus in the country.

“Despite these efforts, more stringent policies should be introduced to avert great damages. Nigerians and most especially Ndi Anambra should adhere strictly to precautionary measures and directives from the WHO, the Federal Government, the NCDC and the state government to avoid an escalated casualty.

“It is our strong belief that with collective commitment, we would prevent imminent deaths in our beloved state, hence I find it honourable to contribute my own quota with a sum of N2 million for the Anambra people in this time of sit-at-home order by the authorities.

“Most importantly, stay at home, wash your hands regularly and equally make use of hand sanitizers,” Eze concludes.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: