COVID-19: FG takes delivery of preventive, treatment materials from China

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE federal government, Wednesday, took delivery of materials for prevention and testing of coronavirus in the country.

The items were donated by a Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, to help fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health Abdullahi Mashi, received the consignment in a cargo aircraft at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on behalf of the federal government.

Speaking after receiving the items,Mashi appealed to corporate organisations and individuals in Nigeria to support the government with resources to tackle the war against the spread of the disease.

Ma had promised to assist the African continent with commodities for tackling the spread of COVID-19 in the continent.

He kept his word when the federal ministry of health was asked to send an aircraft to get the items from Addis Ababa, headquarters of the African Union.

According to Mashi, over one hundred face masks and 20 thousand test kits were among the COVID-19 preventive commodities donated to Nigeria by Ma.

The Director, Port Health Services, Dr. Morenike Oko, who expressed gratitude to Ma, noted that the items would go a long way containing the further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Morenike said, “Preventive measures against the COVID-19 pandemic remains adherence to coughing and sneezing etiquette, regular use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, social distancing among others.”

