COVID-19: Enugu Government approves relocation of isolation centre

The Enugu State Executive Council has approved the relocation of the State Infectious Diseases Isolation Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology Teaching Hospital (ESUTH).

The executive council also approved N330 million to tackle the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Ifeanyi Agujiobi made the disclosure on Wednesday while briefing newsmen after an emergency meeting of the council.

Agujiobi disclosed that the council’s decision was based on the medical team’s recommendation and in line with the advice from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said the NCDC advised that isolation centres were best located within specialist hospitals of states for prompt and effective emergency response.

He explained that the relocation “will be more convenient, easier for patients who may have or suspected to have Coronavirus to be attended to by medical specialists promptly and timely”.

According to him, patients will also have access to the X-Ray machines, the dialysis machine and other high tech machines domiciled in the Teaching hospital.

“Additional N150 million was also approved to strengthen the State Preparedness and Response Plan coordinated by the State Multi-Sector Rapid Response Team,” he said.

The permanent secretary said that the money would be used to purchase infection control materials such as sanitisers, personal protective equipment and others.

He said that part of the fund would also be used to purchase two ambulances and one incidence vehicle which would be dedicated to the centre.

He said that the state government would also embark on advocacy, awareness creation, training of general health workers and contact tracing.

Agujiobi said that N80million was approved as requested by the Enugu State Drug Management Agency for the purchase of essential drugs and consumables.

He said that the move was to replenish the depleted stock in the state central medical store.

“The council also approved N100 million as Special Emergency Fund for unforeseen public health challenges,” the permanent secretary said.

Confirming the council’s approvals, the Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, said that the government commended all medical staff in the state, especially the doctors in ESUTH Parklane, the NCDC, World Health Organisation and UNICEF.

Aroh said that their commitment and dedication to duty as well as resilience in the face of the current public health challenges “even at the risk of their health” was appreciated.

The commissioner enjoined the medical staff to continue to avail all medical care seekers in the state their best care in this challenging period.

