COVID-19: Ekiti shuts markets indefinitely

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Wednesday directed all markets in the state to be shut indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The latest action was in addition to an earlier government order restricting gatherings at events to only 20 persons,

It also placed a work-from-home order on workers from GL 12 downwards as well as closed down schools.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti that traders affected in the latest directive would not include those selling essential commodities.

He named such essential commodities to include foodstuff, medicine, medical equipment and water.

Oyebode said others that did not fall into the essential commodity category were to stay away from markets with effect from 5 p.m on Thursday.

” This is in a bid to curtail the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the state by ensuring that citizens observe the social distancing practice among other measures,” he said.

The government, according to the statement, also urged commercial vehicle drivers as well as National Union of Road Transport Workers and Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria to reduce the ” outrageous fares” being currently charged.

It said they should particularly consider students, who were returning home in their numbers, following the closure of schools in the state.

The government urged all citizens in the state to partner with the government in checking the spread of the coronavirus.

Vanguard Nigeria News

