COVID-19: EKEDC closes offices

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) says all its offices and outlets would be closed in compliance with the Presidential directive on the cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory.

EKEDC’s General Manager Corporate Communication, Mr Godwin Idemudia, in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos, said the closure of the offices was effective 11pm on March 30.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had in a nationwide broadcast on Sunday ordered the lockdown as part of government’s multi-sectoral effort to contain and prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Idemudia said that the action was also in furtherance of similar efforts that the company had put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He stressed that quite significant among the various efforts was the optimisation of the company’s digital and electronic platforms to discourage physical contact with customers and staff.

“Following the Presidential order on cessation of all movements in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for an initial period of 14 days effective from 11:00pm on March 30, our offices shall remain closed.

“This is excluding our staff on essential services who will be available to clear out faults and ensure you all receive power supply (provided there is power supply from the grid) during this restrictive period.

“We urge you all to support and protect our staff that are working on the field and shun all forms of violence, aggression and assault against them, ” he said.

Idemudia noted that during the period, all complaints, fault reporting and every other form of enquiry should be escalated through EKEDC’s digital platforms and e-channels.

He implored customers to use the available online payment platforms for settlement of bills, as the Disco would continue to work toward achieving excellent service delivery.

The EKEDC spokesman advised customers to stay at home and observe all the safety and hygiene precautions as advised by state and federal medical authorities during the period.

According to him, these include regular washing of their hands with soap, use of hand sanitisers, observance of social distancing, avoidance of handshakes and other forms of physical contact and large gatherings.

