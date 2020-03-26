COVID-19 Bayelsa NSCDC intensifies preventive efforts

Kindly Share This Story:

Sets up 250 man response team

The Bayelsa Command of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Thursday said it has intensified efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

Bayelsa Commandant of the NSCDC, Mrs. Christiana Abiakam-Omanu who spoke in Yenagoa on the Command’s activities on the coronavirus said it has set up a 250 member response team to enforce preventive guidelines.

She explained that the Command set up the team because the effect of the COVID-19 had brought to the fore, the Crisis and Disaster Management mandate of the NSCDC.

According to her, the 250 man team would complement the Bayelsa Task Force on COVID-19 chaired by Governor Douye Diri adding that officers and men of the COVID-19 response squad have been adequately sensitized to enable them to respond and assist officials of the state government in disease surveillance.

She noted that the Command had complied with the Commandant General’s directive, that the state commandant to collaborate with the state governments to contain the spread of the virus and comply with preventive guides.

“The Bayelsa Command of NSCDC is fully combatant ready to deal with the situation as it concerns enforcement of all directives aimed at preventing the spread of the virus.

“We hereby call on the good people of Bayelsa to adhere strictly to the regulations as rolled out by the state government as well as precautionary measures of constant hand washing, sanitizing and maintaining good hygiene in and around their environment.

“We therefore further appeal to the general public as part of the preventive measures, to keep washing equipment around their workplaces and even our markets

“The command has equally provided sanitizers, nose masks, and handwashing equipment as officers must also keep themselves in check as well as visitors coming in for activities of the command,” Abiakam-Omanu said.

Bayelsa government had Wednesday directed public and private schools across the state to shut down from Thursday while worship centres were advised to suspend services.

Public gatherings including burials, marriages have been put on hold while commercial tricycles were directed to carry only two passengers amongst other measures.

