COVID-19: ADP cancels political activities

…Asks FG to provide succuor, the citizens need social intervention and security now

By Henry Umoru

THE Action Democratic Party (ADP), has cancelled what it described as physical contact political activities across the country, following the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus( COVIC- 19) that is at the moment, ravaging the world.

The ADP took the decision yesterday in Abuja after a meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC which only allows staggered activities through online mode in case of any emergency.

The party called on all her members in Nigeria and across the world, where it has chapters, and partners to remain cautious and observe all the precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO), National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and other relevant health organizations.

In a Statement yesterday in Abuja by the National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, the ADP noted that, it was important for all Citizens to be vigilant and avoid physical contact at this time, just as it urged party members to take social distancing, hand washing and other hygienic habits very seriously.

Noting that this is not the time to blame the government or make play politics with the epidemic, the ADP stressed the need for all hands to be on deck in order to curtail the pandemic as quick as possible.

The statement read, “At this time, the cooperation of all religious, traditional, youths, men and women are needed in order to be able to push back this disease.”

He stressed the need for governments at the Federal, State and all levels to make available test kits, sanitizers and immediately begin trainings for local health workers, who can join in helping to combat this outbreak at the metropolis and rural areas.

The party has also urged the Federal and State governments to set up more specialized hospitals, test and isolation centers, across the country to enable victims have access to quick treatments, since the few existing ones seems to becoming overstretched.

According to ADP, the Federal Government should in addition to the restriction order, fortify all the entry points into the country by security and health workers to ensure that all those coming into the country undergo a compulsory thorough medical screenings, adding, “those in the market places must be orientated on the needs to wear hand gloves, nose masks and other preventive kits in order to avoid the spread of the virus.”

The party stated further that, the Federal and State governments should provide succuor for Nigerians at this time, as many of the citizens will be at home due to the shutdown order and it has gradually crippled the daily activities of most Nigerians.

He said, “What is important now is the food security of citizens, and the government should take a proactive measure in this regard, so as to avoid death of many who relies on what they make daily and may not be able to make their daily income anymore.”

