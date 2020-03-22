COVID-19: Address Nigerians now on FG plans, Ewariezi tells Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Frontline candidate for the Office of the Isoko National Youth Assembly, INYA, MR. Hyacinth Ewariezi has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately address Nigerians on the preparations and Federal Government to tackle the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus.

Ewariezi, who made the call during a meeting with critical stakeholders and youth leaders in Oleh, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, said; “the cardinal duty of the President is the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.

“The pandemic virus is a direct affront to the lives of Nigerians. We have seen the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump and his Vice, Mike Pence address Americans on a daily basis on the development. This is to inspire renewed hope and confidence that the government is on top of the situation.

“Across the globe, leaders of frontline countries are doing the same. Nigeria cannot be different in the circumstance. The silence of Mr. President is deafening and it is a setback in the fight against Covid-19 in Nigeria”.

Speaking further, he commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for the steps his administration has taken so far to guard against the spread of the virus to the state and urged the state government to redouble her efforts, as it “is a strategic corridor for the movement of people across the land, air, and sea of the country”.

He used the medium to call on the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, to step forward and complement the efforts of the governments of the Niger Delta in curtailing the spread of the virus.

Ewariezi said; “I am glad the Acting Managing Director of NDDCC, Prof. Pondei and the Executive Director Projects, Dr. Cairo Ojougbo are seasoned administrators with experience in the medical field. We expect them to lead a regional strategy in collaboration with the governors of the nine mandate states of the Commission in fighting the dreaded Coronavirus”.

vanguard

