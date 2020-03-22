Breaking News
Coronavirus update: Nigeria records 8 new cases

On 6:34 pm
Lagos 6, Abuja 1, Oyo 1
Total confirmed case now 30

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced an additional six new cases of coronavirus in Lagos.

One new case of #COVID19 has been confirmed in Oyo state, Nigeria. Another new case has been confirmed in Abuja on the 22nd of March, there are 30 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria.

Of the 30 confirmed cases, 2 have been discharged with no death.

“As of March 22, 2020, three cases were reported in Lagos State all have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days
“We’re working closely with @LSMOH to identify & follow up with contacts.

“If you‘ve returned to Nigeria from any country in the last 14 days, please stay in self-isolation,” according to official NCDC twitter handle.

Vanguard

