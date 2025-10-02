Lassa Fever: 895 confirmed cases, 166 deaths recorded so far in 2025 – NCDC

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, NCDC, has reported 11 new confirmed cases of Lassa fever in its latest Situation Report covering Week 37 (September 8–14, 2025).

According to the update, the new cases were recorded in Ondo, Bauchi, Kogi, and Anambra States, showing a slight decline compared to the 13 cases confirmed in the previous week.

The cumulative figures for 2025 now stand at 895 confirmed cases and 166 deaths, representing a case fatality rate (CFR) of 18.5 percent. This is higher than the 16.9 percent CFR reported during the same period in 2024.

So far, 21 states across 106 Local Government Areas (LGAs) have recorded at least one confirmed case.

However, the majority of infections, about 90 per cent, have come from Ondo, Bauchi, Edo, Taraba, and Ebonyi States, underscoring the persistent burden of the disease in those regions.

The report also highlighted that the most affected age group remains 21–30 years, while no new healthcare worker infections were recorded during the reporting week.

Encouragingly, both suspected and confirmed cases show a downward trend compared to the same period last year.

The NCDC, while reaffirming its commitment to combating the outbreak, urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures such as avoiding contact with rodents, proper food storage, and seeking early medical attention when symptoms appear.