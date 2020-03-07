Coronavirus: Latest developments worldwide

Kindly Share This Story:

With new tolls and key developments, here is the latest in the coronavirus crisis.

– More than 3,500 deaths –

Across the world there have been more than 102,000 cases recorded in 94 countries and territories with 3,515 deaths, according to AFP’s latest toll based on official sources at 1130 GMT Saturday.

The main countries affected are mainland China (80,651 cases, 3,070 deaths), South Korea (6,767 cases, 44 deaths), Iran, (5,823 cases, 145 deaths), Italy (4,636 cases, 197 deaths), Germany (684 cases, no deaths) and France (613 cases, nine deaths).

Colombia, Costa Rica and Malta have announced their first cases.

– Cruise passengers –

The coronavirus was detected in 21 out of 46 people tested on board the cruise ship Grand Princess, moored off the coast of California and holding a total of 3,533 passengers and crew members.

– Closures –

Russia has closed its borders to foreign travellers from Iran.

The European Central Bank (ECB) asked its 3,700 employees based in Frankfurt to carry out a day of telework on Monday, to test its emergency plan in the event of confinement.

Facebook has closed its offices in London and part of its premises in Singapore after an employee tested positive.

Nurseries and schools will be closed for two weeks from Monday in two French departments, Oise and Haut-Rhin, where outbreaks have occurred.

– Economy –

Chinese exports plunged 17.2 percent year-on-year in January-February.

Stock indexes and oil prices plunged again on Friday as investors sought safety in gold and US government bonds.

– Cancellations –

The big cultural festival South by Southwest, which was to be held in mid-March in Austin, Texas, is cancelled.

The Scotland-France rugby match scheduled for Saturday in Glasgow for the Six Nations women’s tournament has been postponed after a Scottish player contracted the coronavirus.

– Blue helmets –

The UN has asked nine countries, including China, South Korea and France, to delay their rotation of peacekeepers around the world by three months.

– Dollars in quarantine –

Dollar banknotes on their way back to the United States after being used in Asia are subject to quarantine, for a minimum period of 7-10 days instead of five previously, and up to 60 days.

– Toilet paper –

With concern growing over stockpiling, a video on the internet shows three women in a Sydney store pulling each other’s hair, shouting and fighting for a large package of toilet paper.

[AFP]

