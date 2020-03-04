Coronavirus: Engage butchers to avoid spread – Minister 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

environmental health officers in states and local governments to engage butchers to ensure they do not handle, slaughter, dress, sell and prepare meat originating from wild animals or sick livestock. ABUJA-MINISTER of Environment,Dr Mohammed Mahmood,asked

This,he said, was a good measure that if adhered to,would limit in no small way the spread of Corona Virus in the country.

Speaking in Abuja,yesterday, on the role his ministry was playing in complementing the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Health in tackling the spread of the Corona Virus,Mahmood also tasked ministries of the environment at the state level to be proactive and key into the preparedness in their respective states.

Explaining the environmental health response of the ministry to Corona Virus disease outbreak in Nigeria,he assured the readiness of the ministry to key into the COVID 19 containment strategy of the country’s health sector.

Among the strategic plans rolled out by the ministry, he explained, included deployment of environmental health officers to coordinate essential strategies in identified high risk areas in Nigeria; public places such as motor parks, train stations, market places, saying schools and similar places will be put under surveillance.

The minister,who said international best practices of instituting what he called Cordon Sanitaire and Social Distancing in the communities were needed, said the ministry will be utilised in order to limit contact of people with those that may be infected with the viral disease.

“That way, the containment of the Corona Virus will not only be multi-sectoral but also easier and more effective,” he said.

He appealed to Nigerians to engage in regular hand wash, covering of mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing.

He also tasked them to thoroughly cook meat and eggs, and avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

