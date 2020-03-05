Breaking News
3 more cases of Coronavirus arrive Lagos from France, UK, China

On 10:32 pmIn Newsby
By Chioma Obinna

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, on Thursday, disclosed that Lagos now has three suspected cases of coronavirus under isolation in the state.

The Commissioner, who announced this on his Twitter handle, @ProfAkinAbayomi, said the results of the tests of the three persons are being awaited.

His tweet reads: “We now have three suspected cases under isolation in our containment facility in Yaba.

“One from France, one from England and one from China. Their samples have been taken and results are been expected.”

Vanguard

