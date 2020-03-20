Corona College matriculates 176 students

Kindly Share This Story:

Corona College of Education (CCED) Lagos has matriculated a total number of 176 students who have been admitted to the various programmes of the college for the 2019/2020 academic session.

Matriculation signals the formal admission of students into higher institutions, without which students would still be regarded as ad-hoc rather than full-time.

In his welcome address at the school’s 5th matriculation ceremony, its Provost, Dr. Martin Obinyan said the multi-dimensional support from all stakeholders has been responsible for the continued determination to making the College one of the best performing College of Education within the short period of its establishment.

He said, “We will not relent on our collective efforts, and we will continue to manage the college with deep commitment, transparency, and accountability to achieve international benchmarks.

“It will interest you to note that in the last PQEI assessment examinations conducted by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), the college scored 98 per cent pass rate which amounts to the second-best result ever in the history of the TRCN examination ever written,” he said.

According to him, matriculation ceremonies worldwide are important events which should be taken seriously by students and their parents as well as staff, assuring that the college will do its very best to provide the enabling environment as well as the best learning experiences for the students,

He, however, urged the students to respect the rules and regulations of the college and remain focused on their studies.

In an interview with newsmen, Oghenetega Awhinawhi, a graduate of Corona College of Education (CCED), who is also the proprietor of Khan Foundation Junior Academy, a tuition- free school in the Makoko slum described the course at CCED as impactful.

‘’I considered going for a teacher’s training course after experiencing some challenges in running a school and opted for Corona college of Education. I got first-hand training on how education evolves in Nigeria and how to manage schools. I met a wonderful set of classmates. The provost, registrar and members of staff were also very helpful. The management of CCED visited my school and were moved by what we are doing. This spurred them to grant scholarship to some untrained teachers in my school. This has made their teaching more deliberate, producing better results in the pupils. One of the best decisions made so far. CCED laid the foundation for me, He stated.

Also , another graduate of CCED, Idowu Osilowo expressed joy and excitement for passing through Corona College. ‘’ For me it was a great time learning better and professional ways of teaching students. Indeed corona College is the best that has ever happened in my professional career,” she added.

According to Class governor of PDE Cohort 1, Corona College of Education Mr. Babatunde Popoola who affirmed that the students had very interesting matriculation, said “I feel very excited, I have been a teacher for a while but not a professional. I am happy now that I am in a college to learn and to add more skill to the ones I have.”

“I have been teaching for a decade now; I teach in Silversands All School Lekki, it was of great essence to come for this programme because teaching has now been professionalized in Nigeria.”

According to him, the teaching profession in Nigeria still has a long way to go, looking at what is obtainable in the developed countries of the world.

Also speaking, Adikat Omotawa Olusesi, Deputy Governor PDE Cohort 2, Corona College of Education, today we were officially absorbed as students of Corona College of Education.

Adikat, who has been teaching for the past eight years, disclosed that she is a graduate of french language but not a certified teacher. “I am here to get an educational qualification and also process my TRCN certificate and license so that I can be a recognized teacher in Nigeria.”

“The lectures have been helpful, impacting in us various techniques to be implemented in the classroom for the growth of the children.”

Assessing the educational system in Nigeria Adikat maintained that there is much improvement presently, unlike how it used to be in the past, adding that for the country to move forward, there is need for the government to focus more on education and at the same time, equip the teachers.

According to her Corona College of Education has so far made it very easy for everybody to have access to a professional certificate in education.

