Cleric repairs public primary school, pledges to do more

By Glory Ojojo

A PUBLIC primary school, the Ziongate Church African School, Alakuko, Ogun State, that has been in derelict condition for years is being renovated by Prophet Israel Oladele Ogundipe of Celestial Church of Christ, Genesis Global Parish.

On what motivated him to embark on the renovation exercise, the cleric, who is also the President of the Israel Oladele Foundation, said giving back to the society should be a virtue of whoever is privileged one way or the other.

“When I was ministering one day, I saw some school children shouting outside our church fence, saying ‘Genesis, we love you.’ I promised to visit them. When I did, I saw that the school lacked basic facilities. The children sit on the floor, no concrete, no toilet and maker board.

“The Holy Spirit told me to renovate the community school before embarking on the church project. We shall continue to touch more public primary schools,” Oladele said. He added that the church would even embark on the building of more community schools for the poor. He noted that though his Foundation has a lot of welfare programmes for women, widows and children, it would not forget the education sector because of its importance.

On the security challenges facing the country, the prophet identified the lack of love as the cause of Nigeria’s insecurity. “There is no love in this country. Religiosity has really taken over. We are too religious and not putting our eyes on something important. Where there is no love, there will be no peace, unity or harmony and we have too many desperate people. Lack of love, cultural value and respect for people are affecting this country. Many people are only concerned about today, they have no thought for tomorrow,” he said.

He also advised Nigerian youths to be creative and useful to the country.

