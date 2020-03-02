Breaking News
BREAKING: Taskforce begins demolition of illegal structures at Mile 2

On 7:55 am
By Esther Onyegbula

Officials of the Lagos State Government Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences Unit have started demolishing illegal structures around government public schools at Mile 2, along Badagry Expressway and environs.

The demolition exercise began as early as 5 am on Monday 2nd March 2020 has witnessed the destruction of shanties, mechanic workshops, petty traders, containerised kiosks and commercial bus garages.

It will be recalled that Chairman of the agency, Chief Superintendent of Police, DSP, Olayinka Egbeyemi, issued a 7-day ultimatum, a week ago during a meeting with affected owners, occupants and sectional heads of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, NURTW.

Details later…

