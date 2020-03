Kindly Share This Story:

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NDDC) on Sunday, confirmed a new case of coronavirus in the Federal Capital Territory.

This fresh discovery brings the cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria to 27.

The NDDC had earlier confirmed four new cases in Lagos and Oyo States.

It also confirmed three cases in Abuja on Saturday bringing the cases in FCT to four.

More to follow…

Vanguard

