Breaking: Lagos Assembly passes Bill to combat COVID-19 spread

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly today passed a bill for a law to combat and stop the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The bill, which has 25 sections in all, is titled, “A Bill for a Law to Combat and Stop the Spread of Corona Virus Pandemic in Lagos State and for Connected Purposes”.

The lawmakers, before embarking on a two-hour recess, had taken the first and second readings of the bill, after which they committed it to the Committee on Health Services for further work and deliberations.

After passing the bill into law, the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Azeez Sanni to prepare and send a clean copy of the bill to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his assent.

