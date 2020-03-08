Breaking: Imo Governor, Hope Uzondinma attacked by angry youths in Ohaji

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The Governor Of Imo State Hope Uzodinma has escaped death moments ago at Ohaji Egbema.

Sources told Vanguard online that, “the youths of Mmahu community who upon sighting the Governor’s convoy started shouting “Onye Oshi Vote, Onye Oshi Vote”, throwing bottles and weapons at the Bulletproof SUV of the Governor, which eventually damaged the Governor’s SUV”.

Also read:

The Governor was billed to attend a function in Ohaji when the incident occurred, Sources claimed.

Governor Uzodinma was, however, not allowed to come down from the car as security operatives whisked him safety immediately.

When contacted, sources close to the governor declined comments on the matter as at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: