Igbo leaders in Ibadan, Mogajis congratulate Ladoja as 44th Olubadan

By Laolu Elijah

Ibadan — Following the death of the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, on Monday, the next in line to the throne, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has been receiving congratulatory messages from individuals and groups as the 44th Olubadan.

Apart from Mogajis who paid a visit to his Bodija residence, the Eze Ndi Igbo of Ibadan and Yorubaland (Asiwaju Ndi Igbo), Eze James Nduka Oramadike, has also congratulated Oba Ladoja.

The Olubadan-in-Council, which also doubles as the kingmakers of the ancient city, will nominate Oba Ladoja and forward the nomination to Governor Seyi Makinde for approval and presentation of the staff of office.

While commiserating with the family of the late Olubadan, Eze Oramadike described the emergence of Oba Ladoja as “very significant,” noting that he had served as a Senator and Executive Governor of Oyo State. He expressed hope that Oba Ladoja would discharge his royal duties to Ibadanland with his wealth of experience.

Eze Oramadike also recalled Oba Ladoja’s support for the Eze Ndigbo during his time as Governor of Oyo State.

He expressed optimism that peace and tranquility would reign between the Igbo community and other non-indigenous residents of Ibadan.

The Igbo traditional leader prayed for positive transformation during the reign of the new Olubadan.

Eze Oramadike pledged the continued support and cooperation of the Igbo community toward the progress of the ancient city of Ibadanland.