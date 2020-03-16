Breaking: FBI arrests 13 Nigerians over $30m cyber fraud

By Nwafor Sunday
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, has arrested thirteen Nigerians (7 Yoruba’s, 6 Igbo), over alleged $30 million money laundering scheme in the United States.
Disclosing this in a statement obtained by Thecable, the US department of justice said federal agents arrested 24 suspects for their involvement in the large-scale fraud which targeted citizens, corporations, and financial institutions throughout the country.
Those arrested and charged to a federal court in Atlanta include:
Blessing Oluwatimilehin Ojo
Afeez Olaide Adeniran
Matthan Bolaji Ibidapo
Obinna Nwosu
Benjamin Ibukunoluwa Oye
Christopher Akinwande Awonuga
Ahamefule Aso Odus
Paul Chinonso Anyanwu
Chineda Obilom Nwakadu
Chukwukadibia Ikechukwu Nnadozie
Uchechi Chidimma Odus
John Ifeoluwa Onimole
Oluwafunmilade Onamuti
Details later: