Who instigated Capitol riots, FBI asks

By Nwafor Sunday

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Thursday asked US citizens to assist it with any useful information that could lead to the arrest and of course persecution of person/persons that instigated the Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Pro-Trump had yesterday stormed Capitol to protest alleged electoral fraud experienced in the November 3 presidential election.

An unidentified woman was shot dead during the protest and many were reportedly injured. Properties were destroyed and Covid-19 protocols violated.

In view of therefore, FBI appealed to the general public to furnish it with any useful information that could help it in its investigation.

Read the state as published on its website: “FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit http://fbi.gov/USCapitol.”

Meanwhile Amnesty International had accused Trump of instigating the riots.

According to the right group: “Trump has incited violence & intimidation, as he continued to refuse accepting election results. These are not actions of a leader, but an instigator. Trump’s embrace of white supremacist groups & extremists has further fanned the flames of chaos & violence we witnessed.”

