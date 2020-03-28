Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus

On 9:24 pmIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari salutes Nasir el-Rufa’i at 60
Executive Governorof Kaduna State, Nasir El-rufai

By David Royal

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor confirmed his test results in a recorded video released on Saturday evening on Kaduna state government social media accounts.

Read a statement by the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on his Covid-19 Test Results, 28 March 2020

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Abia to close land borders Sunday

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai
28th March 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!