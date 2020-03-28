BREAKING: El-Rufai tests positive for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor confirmed his test results in a recorded video released on Saturday evening on Kaduna state government social media accounts.

KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai has disclosed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He is in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for a someone that is not showing symptoms. pic.twitter.com/5lqfvWc4zv — Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) March 28, 2020

Read a statement by the governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai on his Covid-19 Test Results, 28 March 2020

Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive.

According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is not showing symptoms.

I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.

It is most important that everybody should do their utmost to stay safe, stay home and stay alive.

The Deputy Governor is chairing our Covid-19 Taskforce and will continue to issue statements from time to time.

Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

28th March 2020

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: