Kindly Share This Story:

Chinese government has on Wednesday approved the use of Arthritis drug for Coronavirus treatment.

The Socialists state said inspite its prescription of Swiss drugmaker Roche’s <ROG.S> anti-inflammation drug Actemra for patients who develop severe complications from the coronavirus, it still hunts for new ways to combat the deadly virus.

Disclosing this, the Physiciansweekly.com opined that “China is hoping that some older drugs could stop severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS), or cytokine storms, an overreaction of the immune system which is considered a major factor behind catastrophic organ failure and death in some coronavirus patients.

Actemra, a biologic drug approved in 2010 in the United States for rheumatoid arthritis (RA), inhibits high Interleukin 6 (IL-6) protein levels that drive some inflammatory diseases.

China’s National Health Commission said in treatment guidelines published online on Wednesday that Actemra can now be used to treat coronavirus patients with serious lung damage and high IL-6 levels.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: