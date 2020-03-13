Boxing: Anthony Joshua fires warning shots at Tyson Fury

Kindly Share This Story:

Anthony Joshua has fired shots at his heavyweight rival Tyson Fury, claiming he has only ever had two good fights in his entire career.

The Gypsy King has the world of boxing at his feet right now after taking Deontay Wilder apart in Las Vegas last month to become the WBC world champion, and now fans want to see him fight Joshua for all the belts.

And Joshua, who holds the IBF, WBA and WBO straps, has sent a warning to the new WBC king, who claimed his fellow Brit was simply holding on to his ‘leftovers’ after Fury previously won the belts by shocking long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

ALSO READ: Land Rover designs special SVAutobiography for Anthony Joshua

He had to give them up after suffering mental health problems but has since returned to the ring and marked an incredible turnaround by rising to the top of the sport once again.

But as anticipation of a bout between the pair heats up, Joshua, who is preparing to face Kubrat Pulev on June 20, has warned the 31-year-old that those wins over the two former champions were his only impressive displays to date.

And he told Fury, who will fight Wilder for a third time this summer, to ‘be careful what he wishes for’ after claiming the Watford-born fighter was not a true champion until he beats him.

‘The fight can happen when Tyson Fury gets past Deontay Wilder, and when I get past Kubrat Pulev,’ he said in an interview with Land Rover. ‘If Fury wants that fight to happen, he will make it happen.

‘Congratulations to him on his last performance. He’s had two good fights in his career, in my opinion, against Klitschko and Deontay Wilder and he’s managed to win them both so he’s on a high right now.

‘But he has to be careful what he wishes for because the young gunners are coming up and will definitely take that Tyson Fury challenge with both hands.

‘We’re keen, we always like to put on big events and cater for the boxing community so that’s something that we’ll take really seriously.’

Talking to This Morning last month, Fury said Joshua’s world title belts were his, and that he never lost them.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story: