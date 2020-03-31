Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

Chairman of the Benue State Action Committee on COVID-19 and Deputy Governor of the state, Mr. Benson Abounu has alleged that index case in the state has refusing to cooperate with his committee to enable contact tracing in the state.

The Deputy Governor who made this known yesterday at the end of the committee’s meeting in Makurdi said it took him and the surveillance team close to seven hours last Saturday to plead with the victim to accept referral from a private hospital in Makurdi to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, BSUTH, Makurdi treatment centre.

The index case had come into the state a week ago from London and sought treatment in a private hospital in Makurdi when she took ill two days later after which the text conduct on her samples by the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC confirmed that she had Coronavirus.

But the index case had taken to social media claiming that she did not have the virus and was not being well treated in the state.

According to the Deputy Governor, “On Saturday I had to plead and pleaded from 2pm to 9pm when she eventually agreed to be moved to the treatment centre, that is after I spoke with two of her brothers.

“Even when a team went to take her vital signs she refused them to treat her. She is simply not cooperating with us to enable us trace her contacts as well.

“But the good news is that her temperature has normalized and coughing has considerably come down. So according to protocol, her samples will still be taken for another test by the NCDC, who did the initial test and confirmed her positive.”

The Deputy Governor explained that since she was responding to treatment she would undergo two more tests to ascertain her status before her release.

Confirming the status of the index case, a Prof. of Public Health at the NCDC, Dr. Steven Abba who was drafted to the state by the centre said the index case was actually confirmed by the NCDC after the necessary tests were carried out on her samples.

“We have an index case in Benue state and the NCDC is working with state team to ensure that it is contained,” Prof. Abba said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: