Kindly Share This Story:

By all standards and in all ramifications, Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, known as Berbiedoll and born Christiana Kayode is a beautiful woman. Not only is she ravishing and stunning, she is also sexily and sensually crafted and accentuated in the right places.

In a recent chat with Potpourri she talks about the merits and demerits of being a beautiful woman.

According to her, being beautiful has far more merits than demerits. In fact she confessed that being beautiful makes things easier for her.

“ I think being beautiful is a blessing. It is a plus in life. It makes things a lot easier for you to get, it gives you this higher self esteem whenever you get to any place or gathering. I see no demerit in being beautiful except sometimes in this industry some men want to take advantage of that before they give you certain job. They must want something in return but you have to stand your ground,” she said.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She’s the only daughter from a family of seven.

Her primary job is basically brand and style influencing for other people’s brands, ranging from hair brands, clothing brands, shoe brands and many more.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line, a company she established in April of 2017. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

She is also a graduate of Houdegbe North America University, Benin Republic with a Bachelor’s degree in mass communications. She’s the only daughter from a family of seven. She has four brothers with her mum and dad.

Her primary job is basically brand and style influencing for other people’s brands, ranging from hair brands, clothing brands, shoe brands and many more.

Unlike many beauty care line owners who claim to manufacture their own cosmetics, Berbiedoll actually procures hers from suppliers in the United States of America. In fact she’s into everything that has to do with beauty, including sales of glosses, weight loss tea, contact lens, waist trainer and so on.

Berbiedoll has worked with brands like Etisalat, Highlystylish, Glo, Fabboutiique, Hairres , Cm Luxury Hair, Girly Closette, to mention a few.

She also had a brief stint as a video model and appeared in music videos like “Woju” by Kizz Daniel and “Like a Party” by Burna Boy. She did a couple of funny video skits too with Sydney Talker and Nasty Blaq.

She even at one time had her own TV show on DSTV channel 189 “Pop Central” known as “Chef Corner” with Chef Bee and Chef Jazzy

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: