Bayelsa: Sacked deputy governor-elect wants to commit suicide – Sylva

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, said on Monday the sacked Bayelsa State Deputy Governor-elect, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, is on the verge of committing suicide.

Sylva, who disclosed this on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, described the Supreme Court judgement on the Bayelsa governorship election as unfair.

The apex court had on February 13 nullified the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the Bayelsa governorship election, David Lyon, over discrepancies in his running mate’s certificates submitted with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the election.

The minister said the Bayelsa election matter was not a criminal one and should have been treated in such a manner.

Sylva said: “I’m dealing with a former deputy governor that is on the verge of committing suicide. This is a matter of life and death. Every day I have to call to find out that he hasn’t done anything to himself.

“If someone said you forged your certificate and you have built your life and integrity and someone all of a sudden brings everything down that can lead to suicide.

“If you have a case in court challenging the authenticity of the certificate of a candidate, that is a different one. But if you say it is a case of forgery and you have not heard from the person concerned then you have not established anything.

“You haven’t gone to school or university where this person studied to confirm the veracity of the allegation but you already condemn the person. It’s is very sad and dangerous.”

