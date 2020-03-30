AXA Mansard donates N100m insurance to fight COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

AXA Mansard Health Limited has provided N100 million worth of life insurance cover for 100 medical professionals across Lagos, Abuja and Ibadan, in the fight against COVID-19.

The company also donated Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, worth millions to Lagos State Government, University College Hospital, Ibadan, UCH, and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, to aid in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PPE donation includes splash resistant suits/coveralls, N95 masks, goggles among others.

The company said the move is a demonstration of its commitment towards eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria by complementing governments’ efforts.

The firm, in a statement issued to address the COVID-19 pandemic, saluted the sacrifices and professionalism of courageous medical care services personnel, who are putting themselves on the line by caring for the infected people and helping fight COVID-19.

Speaking on the development, the CEO, AXA Mansard Health Limited, Mr. Tope Adeniyi, said: “We commend the deliberate efforts made by the doctors and other healthcare workers in Nigeria and around the world to combat the outbreak and curtail its spread.

“We share the view that the world needs to come together to provide stronger support for these men and women, who have chosen to risk their lives to serve their countries.

“Through this donation and commitment, AXA Mansard has meaningfully responded to the rising need for medical supplies at healthcare facilities in Lagos and Oyo states and FCT, three of the major hubs designated to fight COVID-19, ensuring swift responses are given to this disease or any other health-related cases.”

Speaking also about this commitment, CEO, AXA Mansard Insurance Plc, Mr. Kunle Ahmed, said: “It will require collaborative efforts at both individual and corporate levels, spearheaded by key leaders in the society to defeat this outbreak.

“As a responsible member of the society, AXA is extremely responsive to the situation and we will continue to lend our voice by sensitising the public through the media even as we also throw our weight strongly behind the government in the fight against the epidemic.”

Responding to the donation, Professor of Surgery and Provost of the College of Medicine, University of Ibadan and Consultant Urologist at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Mr. E. Oluwabunmi Olapade-Olaopa, stated that the donation to fight COVID-19 was timely.

He said: “This intervention by AXA Mansard is very timely and addresses the core of what is needed at this time to keep the fight going and enable care for the sick and research on the disease.

“We are extremely grateful to AXA Mansard for its impactful support and its commitment towards better healthcare in Nigeria.”

