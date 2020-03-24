Another Senator, Rose Oko, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Henry Umoru

CHAIRMAN, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment, Senator Rose Oko, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Cross River North is dead.

Senator Oko, who died last night at a UK medical facility, was aged 63.

The late Senator, who was one of the female lawmakers at the Hallowed Chamber, was elected into office as the first female Senator from her Senatorial District in June 2015 in the 8th Senate and was re-elected in 2019.

Senator Oko’s death came after the Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan, All Progressives Congress, APC, Plateau South died on Sunday, February 10, 2020, at a Turkish hospital in Abuja.

Also recall that prior to the death of Longjan, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo South died December 18, 2019.

A close aide of late Senator Rose Oko, who confirmed the death, however, expressed shock and sadness.

A close relative, Mr Patrick Ikorgor Okoroji speaking about he demise said: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of my dear Cousin Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko after a long-fought battle with a physical affliction.

“You gave your best to your world now that it has pleased the Almighty God to call you home may your soul find eternal rest in Heaven.

Adieu, Distinguished Senator Dr Rose Okoji Oko.”

Senator Rose Okojie Oko was born on September 27, 1956. She was a Member of the Federal House of Representatives from the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and sat as Deputy Chairman House Committee on Education.

