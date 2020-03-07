Again, Buratai predicts end of Boko Haram

Kindly Share This Story:

–says Boko Haram paid dearly in Damboa

Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai has predicted that in a matter of day, Boko Haram will finally end.

He made the prediction during the celebration of Nigerian Army Special Day at the ongoing Kaduna International Trade fair on Thursday.

Represented by Lt.Gen Lamidi Adeodun, Army’s chief of policy, Buratai said although the primary role of the Army was to defend the territorial integrity of the nation, they were now prepared to contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.

According to the Army boss,” the Nigerian Army, NA, apart from its primary role of defending the territorial integrity of Nigeria is also involved in fighting insurgency in the North-East part of the country and other internal security operations across the length and breadth of the Nation.”

“However, In line with global trends, the NA is developing its capacity to contribute to the economic development agenda of the present political leadership through the establishment of some army units such as Nigeria Army Farm and Ranches, NA Post Service Housing Development Limited, Command Engineering Depot as well as NA Property Limited and NA Welfare Limited by Guarantee.”

“These outfits not only serve the interest of NA personnel but also avail its products and services to the general public at relatively affordable prices hence our participation at Kano, Abuja and now Kaduna International Trade Fairs.”

“The overall objective is to make the NA a peoples Army with versatility in fighting the enemies of Nigeria and food insecurity on the other hand.”

“At this juncture, I must commend the efforts of DicON IK collaboration with Command Engineering Depot (CED) under the leadership of Maj Gen V O Ezugwu for the historic research, development production of EZUGWU, the first indigenous MMine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle using 70 per cent local content.”

“Additionally, the strategic alliance between DICON and CED has led to the Jos production of patrol vehicles, bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets pa most importantly mine and IED clearance equipment. ”

“These vehicles and equipment which are on display at this venue have been inducted into the military counter-insurgency operations in the North F Other NA outfits that have added value to the economic development of Nigeria include NA Post Service Housing Scheme. NA Proper Ltd and Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches.”

“The Medical Corne ba also impacted positively to the Health Sector across Nigeria by providing medical assistance not only to our troops but also the civil populace.”

“….It is my singular honour and privilege to be here on the maiden 41st KADUNA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR participation of the NA at the famous Kaduna International Trade Fair/ would like to commend the efforts of the Chairman and other council members of Kaduna State Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) for the huge standard attained in this year’s edition. ”

“It is very obvious that this platform provides one of the best opportunities to interact and enlighten the civil populace about the constitutional roles of the NA in contemporary times. ”

“Permit me to use this medium to assure you all of the commitment of the NA in collaboration with our sister Services to always emerge victorious against the enemies of our national peace and security.”

“Specifically, few days ago, our troops deployed in Damboa Bornu State recorded a resounding tactical victory against the evil forces of Boko Haram who dare the superiority of our Forces. ”

“They paid very dearly for it by the monumental losses in men and equipment. Let me once more remind us that the ongoing operations in the NE is asymmetrical and not conventional warfare. We hereby solicit the support, prayers, patience and understanding of all Nigerians. ”

“There is no doubt that the much-expected victory which comes from God alone shall be ours.”

“Let me use this opportunity to express our appreciation to President. C-in-C of the AFN President Muhammadu Buhari, for his continuous support, direction and encouragement to the NA.”

“I will like to conclude this brief remarks by assuring the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria led by President Muhammad Buhari of the determination, zeal and resilience of officers and men of the NA to secure the entire length and breadth of the territory of Nigeria.”

” Finally let me commend the officials of KADCCIMA, the DG DICON and other NA companies and establishment that graced this trade fair for their impressive outing at this NA Special Day at the 41st Kaduna International Trade Fair.’

