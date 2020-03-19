Abule-Ado explosion: One additional body recovered

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bose Adelaja

Rescuers at the scene of Abule-Ado explosion have recovered an additional body of a male casualty.

The male body was recovered at about 8am today.

Confirming the development, the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the additional body brings the total number of fatalities to 21.

He said out of the 468 victims displaced as a result of the explosion, 100 have been moved to the relief camp while two are missing.

The Director-General said the help desk at the scene of the emergency remains manned and the personnel are available to manage enquiries. He said, “our personnel are on ground to arrange transfer to the LASEMA relief camp for those who have need of shelter and food,”

He appealed to members of the public to keep off the scene to enable for a thorough rescue operation, “we appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep away from the scene as we continue to provide updates.” He added.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: