Abia to close borders over COVID-19

The Abia State government on Saturday ordered the closure of all land borders as part of measures to check the spread of COVID-19 to the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement in Umuahia, said the decision has become necessary following the outbreak of COVID-19 in some parts of the country.

Okiyi-Kalu said the directive on the border closure would take effect from 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

According to him, security agencies, traditional rulers and youths in the state are expected to ensure total compliance of the directive.

He said: “All necessary measures, including total blockage of the borders, will be put in place until further notice.

“Particular efforts will be geared towards stopping those who may attempt to sneak into the state, either at night or at dawn, until further notice.”

He added that traditional rulers and security agencies had been mandated to ensure that persons identified to have returned from Lagos, Abuja and overseas were made to observe self-isolation for at least 14 days. (NAN)

Vanguard

