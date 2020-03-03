Abia sets up management committee for coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Eric Ugbor, Aba

The government of Abia State has announced the inauguration of a committee to manage the outbreak of coronavirus following a recent announcement of its presence in Nigeria by the Federal Ministry of Health.

Vanguard reports that the committee was inaugurated by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Barr Chris Ezem, at the Government House, Umuahia on Monday.

According to a release signed by Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu, the committee is saddled with the responsibility of launching preventive media campaigns, putting machinery in place to protect vulnerable groups such as school children.

Other responsibilities of the committee include identification and preparation of isolation centers in case of an outbreak in the state, procurement of test kits and drugs as well as coordination with state and federal agencies.

The committee is also expected to provide a mitigation plan to prevent the collapse of trade and commerce in the state in the unlikely event of an outbreak, defining a plan to protect public places including eateries, hotels, and restaurants.

The committee will be headed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Joe Osuji as the Chairman, with the Commissioner of Science and Technology, Chief Chijioke Madumere as the Secretary.

Other members of the committee include, Information Commissioner, Chief John Okiyi-Kalu and his counterparts in Homeland Security, Prince Dan Okoli.

The SSG while inaugurating the Committee charged the members to ensure that no stone was left unturned to protect the people of the state and residents from the reported Coronavirus outbreak.

Nzem stressed that the Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu-led administration prioritizes the health and safety of the citizens above other considerations.

He assured that the Government will provide necessary resources to support the committee in the discharge of its mandate without let or hindrance.

Responding to the charge, Osuji assured that the state ministry of health went to work early enough to put in place necessary preventive measures as well as the establishment of response protocols in case of any outbreak in the state.

The committee Chairman stated that the ministry has already identified isolation centers in Umuahia and Aba while working on a third center to be located in Abia North Senatorial Zone.

He called on the people of the state to observe good hygiene practices including regular washing of hands, cleaning of their environment and prompt reporting of suspected cases to medical facilities in the state.

Osuji disclosed that the ministry has already procured face masks and gloves for distribution to medical centers and will soon embark on preventive screening of people who visit government offices and other high-risk public places.

The committee is to liaise with medical institutions in the state and beyond to coordinate response and testing as well as advise government on any other incidental step necessary to combat the disease in case it breaks out in the state.

Vanguard News

