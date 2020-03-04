4 persons remanded in correctional centre for alleged conspiracy, robbery

Kindly Share This Story:

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Makurdi on Thursday remanded four persons in a correctional centre over alleged criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The defendants: Shima Agwa, Pilakyaa Shagu, Bemshima Orahii, and Gideon Akaaive, all of the various addresses in Wannune and Agasha in Benue were remanded at the Federal Correctional Centre, Makurdi.

The magistrate, Mrs. Erdoo Ter, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction and adjourned the case until March 26 for further mention.

The prosecutor, Sgt Regina Ishaya, told the court that the defendants were arrested by the Operation Zenda Crack Team led by Sgt. Tivsue Godwin on Feb. 26, 2020.

Regina said that one Tar Lough of Behind Tarka L.G.A Secretariat, Benue, reported the case at Operation Zenda Camp, Gboko that a gang of armed men, numbering six, attacked him at his residence.

She said that the robbers took six GSM handsets, one Toyota Corolla ignition key and a cash sum of One million, three hundred thousand Naira(N1,300,000.00) from the complainant and his visitors at gunpoint.

During the police investigation, the accused were arrested and they voluntarily confessed to have committed the crime.

They also confessed that their kingpin, one Chukwuma (surname unknown) and two others, were still at large.

The prosecution said that investigation into the matter was still ongoing and prayed the court for another date for mention.

She said that the offense contravened Sections 6(b) and 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Special Provision Act 2004.

