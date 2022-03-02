An Ibadan Magistrates’ Court sitting at Iyaganku, on Wednesday remanded a 20-year-old man, Opeyemi Taofeek, at the Correctional Centre at Abolongo in Oyo, over alleged armed robbery.

Taofeek, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with conspiracy and armed robbery.

Magistrate O.A. Enilolobo did not take the plea of the defendant.

She, however, referred the case to the state Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The case was adjourned until May 2, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olusegun Adegboye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan.1, at about 10.45 p.m. at First bank, Ojoo, Ibadan.

Adegboye said Taofeek and others at large, while armed with guns, dangerous weapons attacked one Promise Kayode.

He said the defendant allegedly robbed the victim of valuable items which included: iPhone 12-pro valued at N700, 000, iPhone-X worth N220, 000, iPhone-7 worth N70, 000 and N80, 500 cash.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened sections 6(b) and 1 (2) of the Robbery and Firearms Law, 2004.

