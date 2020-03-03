3 men docked for allegedly being in possession of human parts, others

Kindly Share This Story:

Three men on Friday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly being in possession of human parts.

The police charged Jimoh Quadri, 25, Yemi Sanusi, 50, and Musa Umar, 62 with two counts of conspiracy and unlawful possession of human part.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 15, at Unity close, Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendants attempted to send a consignment which had two smaller nylons of human parts hidden inside it to Ilorin.

He said that the part attendant requested to open the nylon, when the smaller nylons fell out.

Nurudeen said that the attendant noticed that the human parts and the police was called to the scene.

He further stated that the defendants later confessed to attempting to transport the human parts for their boss who was a herbalist.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 238 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 238 stipulates a 14-year jail term for unlawful possession of human part, while 411 provides for two years’ imprisonment for conspiracy.

Magistrate K.B. Ayeye admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N250,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until April 28, for mention. (NAN)

