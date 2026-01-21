Alleged $9.7m terrorism financing: Bauchi commissioner, 3 others secure N400m bail

Adamu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA — The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday, granted bail to the Commissioner for Finance in Bauchi State, Yakubu Adamu, and three others accused of complicity in terrorism financing, to the tune of N400 million.

The defendants, whose previous request for bail was denied by the court, were specifically ordered to deposit N100 million each and produce two sureties in the like sum.

According to Justice Mohammed Umar, while one of the sureties must be a serving permanent secretary, the second person must be a serving director in the Civil Service.

Besides, the court ordered the defendants to surrender their international passports and not travel out of the country without permission.

It further mandated them to report to the Bauchi office of the Department of State Services (DSS) every Monday of the week.

The case was subsequently adjourned till March 26 for hearing.

It will be recalled that Adamu, who is a former Manager of a branch of Polaris Bank Plc in Bauchi State, was on December 31, 2025, arraigned on a ten-count charge, alongside three of his alleged accomplices who were identified as civil servants— Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Emeka Nwite on June 5, rejected their bail application, noting that the charge against them bordered on a threat to national security.

It held that the terrorism-related offences against the defendants threatened social order, and as such, their pre-trial release on bail could endanger the public.

“I am not unmindful of the constitutional provision of Section 36(5) which provides that every person who is charged with criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proven guilty.

“In considering the application for bail, all factors must be considered,” Justice Nwite stated, adding that the court has the responsibility to weigh the nature of the offence, the proof of evidence adduced, and the severity of the punishment if the defendants are convicted.

Justice Nwite, who sat as a vacation judge, said he considered the prosecution’s fear about the availability of the defendants to stand trial, while stressing that such apprehension could not be glossed over.

He held that the interests of justice would be best served by giving the matter an accelerated hearing.

However, in his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Umar, to whom the case file was reassigned, said he was minded to release the defendants on bail pending the determination of the charge against them.

He held that the prosecution failed to adduce concrete evidence to support the claim that the defendants posed a flight risk.

The charge against the defendants bordered on conspiracy, conversion of public funds, and alleged terrorism financing, contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1) (d) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The Federal Government alleged that the defendants, without recourse to any financial institution, undertook transactions valued at about $9.7 million.

For instance, it told the court that sometime between January 2024 and May 2024, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Adamu, working in cahoots with the Accountant-General of the state, Sirajo Jaja, one Samaila Irmiya Liman, and the other three defendants—who were signatories to the Bauchi State Government accounts—gave $2.3 million in cash to Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him.

Bodejo, the President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, was previously arrested and charged with three counts of terrorism by the Federal Government.

He was arrested at the Miyetti Allah’s office in Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State shortly after he unveiled a vigilante group.

The Federal Government had alleged that he established an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, adding that he was involved in the management of activities connected with acts that were prejudicial to national security and public safety.

It told the court that Bodejo provided material support, assistance and transportation for activities connected with acts of terrorism, contrary to Sections 29, 2(3)(g}(xii) and 12(a) and Section 2(3)(g)(xii), and 13 (2)(b) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Meanwhile, the charge was withdrawn in May 2024 before the defendant, who was initially detained, could be arraigned before the court.

However, in the instant charge, the Federal Government alleged that funds were illegally obtained for Bodejo and his associates, with the approval of the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed.

The prosecution told the court that the cash was handed to Bodejo by the defendants, even though they had reasonable grounds to believe that the said funds would be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

It further told the court that some of those involved in the crime, including the Bauchi State Accountant-General, Jaja, are currently on the run.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge even as they begged the court to release them on bail pending the determination of the allegation against them.

One of the counts in the charge against the defendants, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, and dated December 30, 2025, read: “That you Yakubu Adamu (being Commissioner for Finance, Bauchi state Government), sometimes in the year 2024, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did receive cash payments in the sum of Six Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars( USD 6,950,000) otherwise than through a financial institution, and you and offence contrary to Section 2(1) and Section 19(1) (d) and punishable under Section 19(2)(b) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”