2020 IWD: Eliminating gender-based violence will require $264b — UN

The United Nations on Wednesday disclosed that the process of eradicating gender-based violence in the world will require $264 billion.

During a Ministerial press briefing on the 2020 International Women’s Day, the United Nations Women Country Representative to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ms. Comfort Lamptey said ending preventable maternal deaths, covering all unmet needs for family planning and eliminating gender-based violence will require $264 billion over the next decade.

According to a report on Maternal Mortality in Nigeria, ‘145 Nigerian women will die in childbirth every day, one every 10 minutes. One in 13 Nigerian women will die in childbirth unless dramatic changes are made’.

She explained that women and young girls’ access to basic human rights continue to be threatened, as child marriage and violence against women and girls remains pervasive.

Lamptey lamented over the lack of representation of women in government, stressing that more than 75percent of members in parliaments around the world are men, and in Nigeria, there is less than 5% women representation in parliament.

According to her, women everywhere and in Nigeria still work more hours, earn less, have fewer choices, are disproportionately underrepresented and risk violence at home and in public places.

She added that only six countries in the world give women and men equal legal work rights, countries like Belgium, Denmark, France, Latvia, Luxemburg or Sweden.

Lamptey maintained that the gender labor force has stagnated at 31% points globally over the past 20 years and on average do three times as much unpaid care and domestic work as men. “One in three women around the world are impacted by gender-based violence.” She stressed.

Lamptey noted that SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) 5 is a prerequisite and the great enabler for sustainable development and the SDGs.

“Unless progress on gender equality is accelerated, the global community including Nigeria will not only fail to achieve SDG 5, it will also forgo the catalytic effect that gender equality can give for the achievement of the 2030 Agenda more broadly.”

She said that the ‘generation Equality Campaign’ is a bold statement demanding equal pay, equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, and end to sexual harassment and all forms of violence against women and girls, health care services that respond to their needs, and their equal participation in political life and decision making in all areas of life. It is a call to action for all civil society, government, private sector and individual actors to build on the strides made toward gender equality in Nigeria and across the world

“In spite of the gaps that have been enumerated and still exist in GEWE (Gender Equality and Women Empowerment) in Nigeria, we have a lot of reasons to celebrate this day.

