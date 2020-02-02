Woman allegedly beats 5-year-old stepson to death in Ogun

Kindly Share This Story:

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday arrested a 30-year-old housewife, Shukurat Olufowobi for allegedly for beating her five-year-old stepson, Azeem Olufowobi to death.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta the Ogun State capital, said the suspect who lives in Oshodi Oke area of Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State was accused to have used an object to hit the head of Azeem.

Oyeyemi said the object gave the deceased skull injury that eventually led to his death.

The PPRO added that the nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victim’s death.

He added that the refusal of the nurse-led to the arrest of the wife and her husband who were about packing from the environment.

The statement reads, “the suspect was arrested at about 12:30 pm of Sunday 02 02 2020 following an information received from members of the public who informed police at Ogijo division that the deceased boy was beaten with an object on his head which gave him a skull injury that eventually resulted to the death of the victim.

“Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos State where he was secretly buried.

“Upon the information, the DPO Ogijo division CSP Suleman Baba Muhammed quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene where the couple who have started packing their belongings away from the area were promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating g the victim whose mother has separated from the father due to unreconcilable differences”.

“On the fateful day, the boy was beaten on the head with a heavy object which caused him a broken skull resulting to his eventual death”.

“The nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment and informed the couple of her observation was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the victim death but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession”.

“The couple Ayuba Olufowobi and Shukurat Olufowobi are currently undergoing interrogation at Ogijo divisional headquarters and they were helping the police in their investigation.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Kenneth Ebrimson has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

