Why Lagos records frequent fire outbreaks -LASEMA

Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintiolu, on Monday blamed frequent fire outbreaks in the state on human errors.

He said investigations had revealed that electrical surge, storage of combustible materials, carelessness as some of the factors responsible for the incessant fire outbreaks in the state.

The LASEMA chief also listed the prevailing weather condition, particularly the harmattan season as another major cause of fire outbreaks in Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintiolu, however, said LASEMA has inaugurated special local emergency committees to be deployed to various markets in the state to boost sensitization and enhance quick response to emergency situations.

At least seven popular markets in the state have been razed by inferno in the last four months. These include the Balogun Market in Lagos Island, Amu Plank Market in Mushin, Mile 12 Foodstuff Market in Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and the Apogbon Under Bridge Market in Lagos Island, among others.

Oke-Osanyintiolu, who spoke with journalists at the scene of Saturday’s fire outbreak at the Apongbon Market, where 11 containerized stalls were razed, described the development as unfortunate.

He said: “A major factor responsible for incessant fire outbreaks is the harmattan season.

“Despite the agency’s relentless public enlightenment efforts, a power surge from the public electricity power supply again has been identified as the cause of Saturday Apongbon Market fire incident.”

He urged Lagosians to continue to be conscious of the status of their domestic appliances, quality of materials used for their home/business accommodations wirings, and the need to switch off all electrical appliances and unplug all air conditioners/coolants not in use at the close of business and when leaving the house

