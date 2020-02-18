When Hon. Kelechi Nwogu Illuminated Omuma in grand style

Kindly Share This Story:

Omuma Local Government Area in Rivers State was in unprecedented celebration and grooving mood from the beginning of December 2019, and the festivities lasted until 5th January 2020, courtesy Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, the lawmaker representing Omuma Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly.

It was tagged Omuma Carnival 2020: Football competition among the ten wards of Omuma; two-legs novelty football tournament between Omuma Ex Professionals and Rivers Angels; Omuma cultural display festival; beauty pageant Christened Miss Heritage Pageant Omuma.

The highpoint of the carnival was the beauty pageant, activities of the contestants were incorporated into all other events of the carnival. The grand finale of Miss Heritage Pageant Omuma took place on Saturday, 4th January 2020 at Hon. Kelechi Nwogu Legacy Hall, Eberi. And the winner of the pageant is Miss Gold Manager.

She went home with a brand new car that was promised by the lawmaker, an automatic employment in Omuma Local Government Council was given to her. The first runner-up, Miss Chiamaka Christian, second runner-up, Miss Regina Joshua, and Miss Amity, Miss Chimerem Nwokocha were also given automatic employment.

Two first class graduates who are from Omuma were honoured during the grand finale of pageant, they are:

Ms. Collettee Chidinma George-Nwaeke, who graduated with a first-class honours in Accounting and Finance, Uniwersytet Ekonomiczny w Katowicach, Poland.

Ms. Shammah Abieyuwa Anucha who graduated with a FIRST-CLASS honours in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State.

Hon. Emmanuel Okatta and Sir Chinedu Onyenma were also honoured for the key roles they played in the creation of Omuma LGA.

Hon. Kelechi Nwogu who lightened up Omuma with unprecedented yuletide festivities by bringing crème de la crème to Omuma promised to make it a regular annual event in Omuma, while he ensures that the people continue to enjoy developmental strides from the government.

The entire event was solely sponsored by Hon. Kelechi Nwogu.

