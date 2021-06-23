Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, representing Omuma State Constituency, has been commended for showing Leadership, Capacity, Loyalty and Commitment to the party by the Governor of Rivers State; Chief Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

The governor while speaking during the commissioning of the 16.2km Umueze – Umuogba – Umuokpurukpu – Umuoroke – Umueke – Umunju – Umuelechi – Eberi Round about link roads in Omuma Local Government Area first commended the LGA for showing an exceptional display of class amongst other LGA in the state and thanked Hon Kelechi for keeping the people together, focused and bringing the dividends of democracy to the people of Omuma.

The governor reiterated that Hon. Kelechi Nwogu is a politician you and trust, a politician that will stand by you and fight when it is time to fight and a politician while working with, one can go home and sleep with two eyes closed because he will not betray.

Mr Project later informed the people of Omuma how Hon. Kelechi Nwogu attracted the roads being commissioned today and never asked for his personal benefits instead and advised other leaders to emulate Kelechi.

“People of Omuma, you have a son that the Rivers State Government is proud of and has confidence in. That is what is important in life. I am encouraging other local government politicians to behave like Honourable Kelechi Nwogu. He is an exemplary grass root politician. He does not seek for his personal gain, rather he advocates for the wellbeing of his people. He always talks about his people’s problems and how to proffer solutions to them,” Governor Wike noted.

Speaking further, Governor Wike commended Kelechi Nwogu as he extolled him for his commitment to the welfare of Omuma people and being a trusted ally to him.

At the behest of Nwogu, Governor Wike promised Omuma people that his administration will reconstruct the Umuakali-Eberi Road in appreciation of their support to the PDP.

The governor concluded by presenting a blank cheque to Hon. Kelechi to mention whatever he wants this government to execute in Omumu again, “For this, I want you to ask me for anything you want for Omuma people and I shall grant it.”

The honourable while filling the cheque, thanked the governor for the roads already constructed by his government and asked on behalf of his people, that the Umuakali Eberi road be constructed, which Mr Projects okayed.

“Your Excellency, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, I specially express my unreserved appreciation to you for all that you do for the Omuma people and for honouring us with your presence. The only way to ask for more is to say thank you for the one you have done. The only request we have is a good road from Umuakali to Eberi. We will be very grateful to you if this request is granted,” Hon. Nwogu expressed.

The 16.2km road was commissioned by Former Senate President, Dist. Sen. Adolphus Ndaneweh Wabara.